Calls on OPW to install new sluice in Cockleshell Bay

There are calls on the Office of Public Works to install a new sluice in Cockleshell Bay in Tralee to prevent future flooding.

Independent Tralee councillor Sam Locke has asked Kerry County Council to contact the Office of Public Works about the townland's existing sluice gate.

He told the recent Tralee MD meeting that it is no longer fit for purpose; saying it makes extra work for council workers who have to free the gate when it becomes blocked by the high tide.

He said the sluice is actually the responsibility of the OPW and said they need to construct a new one, elevated above the existing gate.

Cllr Locke said that families will continue to be tormented by flooding at high tide without a new sluice.