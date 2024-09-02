There are calls for traffic calming measures to be installed outside a school in West Kerry.

Fine Gael councillor Tommy Griffin is calling on Transport Infrastructure Ireland to provide funding for traffic calming outside Scoil Bhreac Chluain, Annascaul.

He says the return of pupils to school last week has again highlighted the urgent need to install physical traffic calming measures to slow down traffic passing the school.

Advertisement

In July, he says he was told that traffic calming proposals had been developed and are currently being considered for funding by TII.

Cllr Griffin says it’s an accident waiting to happen and traffic calming is needed to ensure the safety of children.