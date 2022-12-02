Advertisement
Calls for SouthDoc to extend opening hours in Listowel this winter

Dec 2, 2022 17:12 By radiokerrynews
There are calls for SouthDoc to extend its opening hours in Listowel during the winter.

Sinn Féin councillor Tom Barry raised the issue at the monthly meeting of the Listowel Municipal District.

Cllr Tom Barry says the hours during the week are fine as people also have access to their GPs.

However, he says on Saturdays the out-of-hours service currently only operates from 9am to 5pm and it’s 9am to 1pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

He says during the winter, people are more susceptible to getting sick and says it’s important people have this service available to them until 9 or 10pm, or later at weekends.

Cllr Tom Barry called on the council to write to SouthDoc’s Board of Management asking them to consider extending the hours for the weekend service for the winter months at least.

He says it might also be more enticing for locum GPs to have extended hours in the service.

 

