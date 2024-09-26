Advertisement
News

Calls for reversal of decision which reduces pensions of retired public sector workers who return to work

Sep 26, 2024 13:32 By radiokerrynews
Calls for reversal of decision which reduces pensions of retired public sector workers who return to work
Share this article

SIPTU has called on the Government to reverse a decision whereby the pensions of retired public sector workers who return to work in the State sector are reduced.

This change came into effect in January last year.

SIPTU’s Donie Doody who represents health care workers in Kerry says it’s affecting former HSE workers in the county who returned to work part-time.

Advertisement

Nurse Joni Hartnett from Tralee, who retired in 2017, was asked to come out of retirement to administer the COVID vaccine.

She says the change means she and other impacted nurses now must make repayments:

Advertisement

Donie Doody, of SIPTU, says there’s no reduction, or abatement, of retired HSE workers’ pensions if they come out of retirement to work as agency staff.

Mr Doody says this anomaly needs to be addressed:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Newly upgraded €1.2 million Killarney road branded 'downright embarrassment'
Advertisement
Valentia Island Ferry to sail this weekend
Two brothers accused of assault outside a Tralee primary school dismiss their solicitors
Advertisement

Recommended

Cheltenham to offer discount for next years meeting
Newly upgraded €1.2 million Killarney road branded 'downright embarrassment'
Valentia Island Ferry to sail this weekend
Tourism body CEO calls for more exchequer funding for Kerry airport
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus