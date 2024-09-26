Calls for reversal of decision which reduces pensions of retired public sector workers who return to work

SIPTU has called on the Government to reverse a decision whereby the pensions of retired public sector workers who return to work in the State sector are reduced.

This change came into effect in January last year.

SIPTU’s Donie Doody who represents health care workers in Kerry says it’s affecting former HSE workers in the county who returned to work part-time.

Nurse Joni Hartnett from Tralee, who retired in 2017, was asked to come out of retirement to administer the COVID vaccine.

She says the change means she and other impacted nurses now must make repayments:

Donie Doody, of SIPTU, says there’s no reduction, or abatement, of retired HSE workers’ pensions if they come out of retirement to work as agency staff.

Mr Doody says this anomaly needs to be addressed: