Calls for public inquiry into treatment of Kerry family by An Garda Síochána

Jan 26, 2022 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Calls for public inquiry into treatment of Kerry family by An Garda Síochána
Deputy Pa Daly, Sinn Féin. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
A Kerry TD is calling for a public inquiry into the treatment of a North Kerry family by An Garda Síochána.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly made the call following the Crimes and Confessions documentary, which was broadcast on RTE on Monday night.

This documentary examined miscarriages of justice in the 1970s and 1980s and conduct by investigating gardaí.

It included the case of the Hayes family; almost 38 years ago five members of the family were accused of the murder and concealment of Baby John, whose body was found on White Strand beach in South Kerry.

Deputy Pa Daly says we must have faith in our justice system and called on the Taoiseach to support an independent inquiry into the allegations raised in the documentary:

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says he feels the current model of statutory inquiries isn't working.

He feels the Oireachtas should examine it, adding the commission of inquiry was meant to replace the public inquiry. The Taoiseach feels they take too long and don't provide closure:

