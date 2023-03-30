Calls for plan to free up tourism beds as 40% used by refugees

Almost 40% of tourism beds in Kerry aren’t available for visitors, as they’re contracted to the Government to house refugees and asylum seekers.

37% of beds in Kerry are already being used and aren’t currently available to the tourism economy.

Chief executive of Irish Tourism Industry Confederation, Eoghan O'Mara Walsh says it’s ok to have such a high percentage in use during the quieter months.

However, he fears, what he calls the Government’s over-reliance on the tourism industry, could cause issues during the peak season.

Eoghan O'Mara Walsh says there needs to be a balanced approach to help people seeking refuge, while also ensuring tourism businesses can get back to their regular job: