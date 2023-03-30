Advertisement
News

Calls for plan to free up tourism beds as 40% used by refugees

Mar 30, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Calls for plan to free up tourism beds as 40% used by refugees Calls for plan to free up tourism beds as 40% used by refugees
Share this article

Almost 40% of tourism beds in Kerry aren’t available for visitors, as they’re contracted to the Government to house refugees and asylum seekers.

37% of beds in Kerry are already being used and aren’t currently available to the tourism economy.

Chief executive of Irish Tourism Industry Confederation, Eoghan O'Mara Walsh says it’s ok to have such a high percentage in use during the quieter months.

Advertisement

However, he fears, what he calls the Government’s over-reliance on the tourism industry, could cause issues during the peak season.

Eoghan O'Mara Walsh says there needs to be a balanced approach to help people seeking refuge, while also ensuring tourism businesses can get back to their regular job:

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus