Calls for online banks to be charged super-levy to support rural life

There are calls for online banks to be charged a super-levy to fund the restoration of rural towns and villages.

Spanish-based financial services group, Bankinter, recently entered the Irish market, joining online banks like Bunq, Revolut, N26.

Wicklow County Councillor Peter Stapleton called Bank of Ireland's decision to close its branches in Castleisland and Kilorglin "shameful".

Advertisement

He believes towns like these could benefit from a re-structured bank levy.

Online banks do not have brick and mortar branches, which Cllr Stapleton says is "bad for communities".

He says there should be two bank levy rates to reward banks which offer physical branches, and deliver normal banking services like having cash on hand.

Advertisement

Councillor Stapleton believes the more branches a bank has, the less the levy should be.

He wants banks which don't have physical branches to pay a high super levy.

He wants the bank levies to be used for the regeneration of rural towns and villages, including vacant properties, and for the development of tourism facilities and local services.

Advertisement

He says the upcoming Budget is the ideal time to introduce such an idea.