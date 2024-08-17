Advertisement
News

Calls for online banks to be charged super-levy to support rural life

Aug 17, 2024 13:21 By radiokerrynews
Calls for online banks to be charged super-levy to support rural life
Share this article

There are calls for online banks to be charged a super-levy to fund the restoration of rural towns and villages.

Spanish-based financial services group, Bankinter, recently entered the Irish market, joining online banks like Bunq, Revolut, N26.

Wicklow County Councillor Peter Stapleton called Bank of Ireland's decision to close its branches in Castleisland and Kilorglin "shameful".

Advertisement

He believes towns like these could benefit from a re-structured bank levy.

Online banks do not have brick and mortar branches, which Cllr Stapleton says is "bad for communities".

He says there should be two bank levy rates to reward banks which offer physical branches, and deliver normal banking services like having cash on hand.

Advertisement

Councillor Stapleton believes the more branches a bank has, the less the levy should be.

He wants banks which don't have physical branches to pay a high super levy.

He wants the bank levies to be used for the regeneration of rural towns and villages, including vacant properties, and for the development of tourism facilities and local services.

Advertisement

He says the upcoming Budget is the ideal time to introduce such an idea.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Over 500 new cars registered in Kerry in July
Advertisement
Féile Thrá Lí street fest in full swing this weekend
Kerry County Council proposes road closures to facilitate L'Etape Ireland cycling event
Advertisement

Recommended

Ipswich beaten by Liverpool
Derby pick up their first Championship win of the season
Kerry County Council propose road closures to facilitate the Dingle Marathon on Saturday the 7th of September 2024
Féile Thrá Lí street fest in full swing this weekend
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus