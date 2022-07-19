Calls for more young doctors to be trained as South Kerry areas to lose GP

There are calls for more young doctors, who are interested in working in rural areas, to be trained, as Cahersiveen is to lose a GP in September.

Joe McCrohan of the South Kerry Development Partnership says there are fears in the South Kerry area, following the news that it could be without a GP.

The area’s other GP is also due to leave the area in the coming months.

Advertisement

Given the increase in the local population, following the arrival of Ukrainian refugees, Mr McCrohan is calling for emergency services to be improved: