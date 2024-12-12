More gardaí are needed in town centres such as Tralee to stop anti-social behaviour and a rise in shoplifting.

That’s the call from Heather O’Sullivan, of John Ross Jewellers in Tralee town centre.

The jewellers on Lower Castle Street was founded in 1899 and is celebrating 125 years in business this year.

Advertisement

Heather O’Sullivan, who runs the business alongside Sandrene Brassil, says she’s seen a range of anti-social behaviour and violence on the street in Tralee town centre.

She says more gardaí in the town would also help tackle a rise in shoplifting.