Calls for more Garda patrols in Tralee Town Park

There are calls for more Garda patrols to take place in Tralee Town Park.

Labour councillor Terry O'Brien wants regular patrols to take place of areas in the town park that recently have been getting negative press.

He raised the issue at the recent meeting of the Tralee Municipal District.

Advertisement

Cllr Terry O'Brien says the Gardaí are doing a very good job, but he feels people now know when the patrols are taking place and disappear during them only to return once Gardaí have left.

He says there are a few incidents in Tralee Town Park, but adds it's often times exaggerated.

Cllr O'Brien believes doing more regular patrols at different times would be beneficial.

Advertisement

In response to his motion, Kerry County Council stated it and An Garda Síochána have developed a partnership approach to policing Tralee Town Park with the Tralee MD having a regular staff presence there.

The council say it addresses behavioural concerns as they may arise and if more concerning issues arise, the Gardaí are notified.

The Gardaí are undertaking regular patrols of the park and have implemented a number of initiatives to discourage and actively address anti-social behaviour, drug-dealing and drug use.

Advertisement

Several measures have been actioned by the Tralee MD over the last year to discouraging anti-social behaviour and to assist the Gardaí in their patrols; these include clearing areas and thinning or reducing hedging.

The council says to date this year, there's been a significant reduction in the number of public order incidents recorded in respect of Tralee Town Park when compared to 2020.