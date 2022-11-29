Calls for Kerry farms which provide main source of income to be exempt from residential zoned land tax

There are calls for farms in Kerry, which provide the main source of income, to be exempt from the new residential zoned land tax.

This annual tax is set at 3% of the market value of the land and will be collected by Revenue; it’s coming into effect in February 2024 and will replace the current vacant sites levy.

Kerry Independent Alliance councillor John O’Donoghue says if a person can clearly show the farm has been a main source of income for the owner for a specified length of time (five or ten years), they should be exempt from the tax.

At the recent Kerry County Council meeting, he called on the council to write to the Minister for Finance to ask him to examine the proposal.