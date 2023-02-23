Calls for Kerry crime prevention officer to address councillors following rise in threats made to politicians

There are calls for the crime prevention officer to address Kerry County Council following the rise in threats being made to politicians.

Independent councillor Charlie Farrelly brought a motion before the council, stating it had been suggested by the Association of Irish Local Government (AILG) at a recent meeting he attended.

He asked the council to write to the Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division to request the county’s crime prevention officer address councillors.

Cllr Farrelly says he feels this would be beneficial given recent threats made against councillors and politicians nationwide.