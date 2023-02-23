Advertisement
Calls for Kerry crime prevention officer to address councillors following rise in threats made to politicians

Feb 23, 2023 17:02 By radiokerrynews
Cllr Charlie Farrelly (Non-Party) Castleisland area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
There are calls for the crime prevention officer to address Kerry County Council following the rise in threats being made to politicians.

Independent councillor Charlie Farrelly brought a motion before the council, stating it had been suggested by the Association of Irish Local Government (AILG) at a recent meeting he attended.

He asked the council to write to the Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division to request the county’s crime prevention officer address councillors.

Cllr Farrelly says he feels this would be beneficial given recent threats made against councillors and politicians nationwide.

 

