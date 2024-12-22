Calls for Kerry County Council to work with landowners to tackle dangerous trees

The dangers posed by overhanging trees were a major topic for discussion at the last full Kerry County Council meeting of 2024.

Several councillors proposed motions calling on the council to work with landowners to cut down branches hanging over public roads.

They were prompted by the number of fallen trees and branches following the recent severe storms which have battered Kerry.

Councillors also commended the work of the council's emergency response teams during the severe weather warnings.

Independent councillor Johnny Healy Rae told the council chamber that regulations are making it extremely difficult for landowners to deal with overhanging vegetation.

He claimed the NPWS recently took a farmer to court for cutting down overhanging trees, for which he was fined €5,000, despite the council having written to him to do so.

Cllr Healy Rae said the council should be helping landowners to tackle the problem, and said that someone will be seriously injured if overhangs are not cut back.

Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald of Fianna Fáil also told the meeting the problem of overhanging trees is not being taken seriously.

He said landowners want to get the work done but the huge costs involved are prohibitive, adding that landowners need to be supported.

Meanwhile, independent councillor Sam Locke of Tralee proposed the council employ and train 20 people to trim trees and hedgerows.

He claimed the demand for the service across the county cannot be met by private companies contacted to carry out the work.

Council management replied the owners or occupiers of adjoining land are responsible for maintaining roadside vegetation, and that five enforcement officers countywide liaise directly with landowners to remind them of their responsibilities.

Kerry County Council chief executive Martin O’Donoghue said he appreciated the spirit of Cllr Locke's proposal but said it’s neither realistic no affordable to hire and train twenty people.