Calls for Kerry councillors to back proposed LNG terminal

Mar 28, 2022 14:03 By radiokerrynews
US backers of a proposed liquefied natural gas terminal on the Tarbert-Ballylongford landbank have called for Kerry councillors to support the project.

That's according to today's Irish Times, which says Shannon LNG Ltd wrote to the local authority and urged councillors to reflect on the role of gas in securing energy supply.

The call comes after Ireland South MEP Billy Kelleher said the proposed terminal would be an ideal landing area for imported US gas, as Europe attempts to steer energy reliance away from Russia.

Government policy is opposed to the fracking of gas but individual government ministers, and the Taoiseach, have refused to clarify whether they back or oppose the €650 million project.

 

