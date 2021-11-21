Calls for Irish Water rep to attend at least one Municipal District meeting a year

There are calls for an Irish Water representative to attend at least one Municipal District meeting a year.

Independent Cllr Dan McCarthy made the call at the recent monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.

He says issues with water are wide spread around the county, adding this would give them time to hear about specific parts of the county.

Kerry has five Municipal Districts - Tralee, Killarney, Listowel, Kenmare and Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne and they hold a meeting every two months.