Calls for improved public facilities on Great Blasket Island

Great Blasket Island is set to get toilet facilities.

This comes after the Irish Examiner reported visitors to the Island were defecating in the ruins of author Peig Sayers home.

Junior Minister Patrick O’Donovan has announced the office of public works is looking into the possibility of public facilities being erected.

He also raised concerns about the treatment of wildlife on the Island.

There are reports that day-trippers have picked up young seals to take selfies with and thrown them into the water.

Interference of this nature can result in the death of the animal.