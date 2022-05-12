Calls for free parking period in Listowel due to roadworks disruption

There are calls for a period of free parking to be made available in Listowel, given the disruption caused by roadworks in the town.

Fine Gael councillor Mike Kennelly is appealing to the council to introduce the goodwill gesture to encourage people to shop locally and visit Listowel.

He says footfall has been lost due to the disruption caused by roadworks and feels 30 minutes or an hour of free parking would help.

Advertisement

The council says there are over 400 free off-street parking spaces close to Listowel town centre, adding the number of set-down and age friendly parking spaces has also been increased.

It says there’s no plan to amend the on-street parking strategy.