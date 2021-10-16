Calls for family members to get preference for planning on own land in Kerry

Kerry's new County Development Plan must make provision to ensure family members get preference for planning permission on their own land.

That's according to Independent councillor Maura Healy Rae.

She brought a motion before the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council on the issue.

Advertisement

Cllr Maura Healy Rae says the provision for family members to get preference for planning permission on their own land and for people from the area, must continue in the new County Development Plan.

She says there are a number of issues that continue to persist, including with the clause of intense urban pressure which prevents anyone from the town or elsewhere coming to rural areas to build.

Cllr Healy Rae says it's too restrictive of local people in those areas if they don't have land themselves or are not an immediate family member of a landowner.

Advertisement

The Independent Cllr believes it's a fundamental right for someone to be able to build on their own family land.

Kerry County Council says a review of the County Development Plan has commenced.

It adds that policy in respect of rural housing will be drafted taking cognisance of the relevant frameworks, strategies and guidelines for rural housing.

Advertisement

The draft plan including any areas to be designated for the purposes of any policy in the plan, will be brought to full council for consideration shortly, the council added.