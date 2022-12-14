Calls for dog fouling units along North Kerry greenway

Dog fouling units need to be installed along the recently opened greenway in North Kerry.

Sinn Féin councillor Tom Barry brought a motion before the recent Listowel Municipal District meeting.

He says a lot of people have been in contact with him about it, adding it’s important such bins are located along the route.

Kerry County Council says Transport Infrastructure Ireland is reviewing the level of service to be provided nationally for greenways, which includes the provision of waste facilities and associated operational maintenance.

The council says additional dog fouling units have been ordered and will be installed at the Neodata carpark and at the interface of the greenway with the Cahirdown Roundabout, in the meantime.