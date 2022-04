A Kerry County Councillor is seeking a deputation with the Department and Minister for Transport regarding the provision of a new two-lane bridge at Listry.

Independent councillor Brendan Cronin raised the issue at the Kerry County Council meeting.

He says this is a main artery between East and West Kerry which carries large volumes of tour buses.

It was agreed at the meeting to also include the N22 and N86 with the Listry deputation.