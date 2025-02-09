Calls for dedicated deer management teams to be established in two Kerry MDS

There are calls for dedicated deer management teams to be established in both the Kenmare and Killarney Municipal Districts.

Fine Gael councillor Teddy O’Sullivan Casey tabled a motion calling for these teams to be put in place at the recent Kenmare Municipal District meeting.

He said deer were proving to be a constant problem on certain roads around the county, citing road safety concerns.

Advertisement

Cllr Teddy O’Sullivan Casey says there’s been an increase in the number of collisions involving deer on the N71 Kenmare to Bonane Road.

In light of this, he called on Kerry County Council to liaise with the Deer Management Strategy Group to establish a dedicated deer management team for the Kenmare and the Killarney MDs.

Cllr O’Sullivan Casey claimed that as well as deer posing a road safety issue, the animals are also damaging agriculture and biodiversity.

Advertisement

In response to his motion, Kerry County Council stated in 2022 the Government established the Irish Deer Management Strategy Group.

In December 2023, the group’s report on developing a sustainable deer management strategy for Ireland was published.

The council added that it has been acknowledged in the report that the impact of deer proliferation extends to road safety.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council stated the report has both short and medium-term recommendations and the group will develop and advance an initial implementation plan in relation to the short-term recommendations.

The council says one of the actions is to set up deer management units, in critical/hot spot areas initially.

The council says it will write to the relevant department in the issue.