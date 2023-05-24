Calls for council to provide training following 142% increase in gorse fires in Kerry

There’s a call for training to be provided by the council, following a 142% increase in the number of gorse fires in Kerry this year.

There were 121 gorse fires between January and March of this year; that’s up from 50 for the same period last year.

The issue was raised at the recent Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting.

Under the Wildlife Act 1976, it’s illegal to burn any vegetation on uncultivated land between March 1st and August 31st.

Figures, compiled by the Kerry Fire Service, were presented to councillors at the recent MD meetings.

The Kerry Fire Service experienced a 21% increase in mobilisations during the first three months of this year, compared to the same period last year.

Fianna Fáil councillor Breandán Fitzgerald stated the increase in gorse fires was very worrying and stated it had to be called out, adding it couldn’t continue at this rate.

He also referenced gorse fires in the county which he claimed posed “fierce dangers”.

During the peak of the fires in February, Chief Executive of Kerry County Council Moira Murrell stated the Kerry Fire Service was responding to up to 24 gorse fire calls a day; at the time she stated it was placing a severe strain on the fire service.

Fianna Fáil councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald brought a motion on the issue before the meeting.

He called for the council and fire service to provide online training and advice to everyone involved in open field burning during the appropriate times of the year.

He stated such burning tears communities apart and feels this training would be beneficial.

Kerry County Council says it wouldn’t be in a position to provide such training, but suggested Teagasc might be able to provide advice to the agriculture sector and rural communities.

The council says it’ll refer the issue to Teagasc.