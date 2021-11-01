Calls for council input regarding second advanced facility planned for Tralee

There are calls for the council to have an input regarding the planned second advanced technology and manufacturing facility set for Tralee.

Last month, it was announced that IDA Ireland plans on building a second such facility in Tralee.

Fine Gael councillor Jim Finucane raised the issue at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.

Cllr Jim Finucane called for Kerry County Council to have an input when it came to the planning, design and finish of this proposed building.

He feels this would help get the second building filled quicker than the first one.

The first facility was built by IDA Ireland in the Kerry Technology Park at a cost of €5 million and in 2018 it was announced Central Pharma would locate there.

The building has been mostly empty since construction, partly due to the pandemic disrupting the pharmaceutical company's plans.

Central Pharma plans on beginning production in the first quarter of next year.

CEO of the council, Moira Murrell says it's hugely positive for Kerry and Tralee that the IDA are constructing a second building here.

She says it's normal that the IDA would consult with the council, adding they will engage with them.

Ms Murrell also said there are companies that require space and when the county has that space to offer, it provides opportunities.