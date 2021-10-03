Advertisement
Calls for camera to be installed to combat anti-social behaviour in Tralee

Oct 3, 2021 16:10 By radiokerrynews
Calls for camera to be installed to combat anti-social behaviour in Tralee
Installing a camera near a Tralee estate would help combat instances of anti-social behaviour.

That’s according to Fine Gael councillor Jim Finucane.

He wants Kerry County Council to examine the feasibility of installing a camera in the arch way of St Johns Park; Cllr Finucane is also calling on the Gardaí to increase their presence in the area.

He says people are engaging in anti-social behaviour there and feels cameras would help combat the issue.

Kerry County Council says it will review the issue with Gardaí, taking account of recorded incidents of public order behaviour at the location.

