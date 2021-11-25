Advertisement
Calls for Bank of Ireland to gift buildings in Castleisland and Killorglin to communities

Nov 25, 2021 13:11 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry TD is calling on Bank of Ireland to gift two of its buildings in the county to their communities.

The Castleisland and Killorglin branches were among 88 across the country that permanently closed last month.

Plans are being developed for the Castleisland facility to be acquired and used by the community.

Fine Gael TD and Deputy Government Chief Whip, Brendan Griffin, feels Bank of Ireland should give the buildings to the communities for free.

He feels this is fair given the profits the bank has made over the years, as well as the taxpayer bailout.

