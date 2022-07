There are calls for a Vacancy Officer to be appointed to Tralee Muncipal District.

The newly elected mayor of Tralee Mikey Sheehy believes it's neccessary in dealing with vacant units, both housing and commercial, in the town.

At a recent meeting of Talee MD, cllr Sheehy suggested Tralee should be a template for a county wide roll out of such an appointment.

In response, council officials said structures are being put in place to deal with vacant units.