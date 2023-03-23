Calls for An Bord Pleanála to provide timeframe for decision on North Kerry LNG project

An Bord Pleanála is being called on to provide a timeframe for its decision on a liquefied natural gas terminal in North Kerry.

The call was made by Fine Gael councillor Jim Finucane at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.

Planning was first granted 16 years ago for a liquefied natural gas terminal on the Tarbert Ballylongford landbank, however it’s been beset by delays relating to regulatory matters, planning objections, and a controversy over the funding of interconnector pipes from the UK to transport gas.

Advertisement

An Bord Pleanála was due to decide on whether it would grant planning permission for the Shannon LNG terminal proposed for the Tarbert Ballylongford landbank in September.

That decision was delayed; at the time it said no new date was set but its board will try to make a decision as soon as is practicable.

Cllr Jim Finucane is calling on the council to write to the national planning body to get an update on when its decision will be made.

Advertisement

He says this project is the most significant in terms of the provision of work.

Cllr Finucane says he knows councillors are prohibited from canvassing for such projects but feels the council could ask for a timeframe to be provided.