Calls for action to address rise in anti-social and criminal behaviour in mid-Kerry estate

There are calls for action to be taken to address a rise in anti-social and criminal behaviour in a mid-Kerry estate.

Cathaoirleach of the Kenmare Municipal District, Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill raised the issue at the recent MD meeting.

Cllr Michael Cahill says residents of Iveragh Park in Killorglin are really concerned about issues, including drug use.

He says one woman was approached and offered cocaine while with her young child during the afternoon.

Cllr Cahill says the guards are active there, with Gardaí visiting the area three separate times one weekend recently.

He’s calling for Kerry County Council to liaise with Gardaí, the Iveragh Park Residents Association and local community organisations to make plans to deal with the recent increase in criminal and anti-social behaviour there.