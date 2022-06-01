Advertisement
News

Calls for action to address rise in anti-social and criminal behaviour in mid-Kerry estate

Jun 1, 2022 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Calls for action to address rise in anti-social and criminal behaviour in mid-Kerry estate Calls for action to address rise in anti-social and criminal behaviour in mid-Kerry estate
Share this article

There are calls for action to be taken to address a rise in anti-social and criminal behaviour in a mid-Kerry estate.

Cathaoirleach of the Kenmare Municipal District, Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill raised the issue at the recent MD meeting.

Cllr Michael Cahill says residents of Iveragh Park in Killorglin are really concerned about issues, including drug use.

Advertisement

He says one woman was approached and offered cocaine while with her young child during the afternoon.

Cllr Cahill says the guards are active there, with Gardaí visiting the area three separate times one weekend recently.

He’s calling for Kerry County Council to liaise with Gardaí, the Iveragh Park Residents Association and local community organisations to make plans to deal with the recent increase in criminal and anti-social behaviour there.

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus