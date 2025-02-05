Advertisement
Calls for action to address cases like Glenbeigh where people aren’t discovered for long periods after deaths

Feb 5, 2025 13:13 By radiokerrynews
Photo by Kaya Flynn
A Kerry TD says we need to address cases like the deaths of two people in Glenbeigh, whereby people are living reclusive lives and are being found dead after a considerable time.

David and Hazel Byrne, who were both aged in their 50s, were found dead on Tuesday morning in their home.

The couple are originally from Mallow in North Cork but had moved to Glenbeigh in 2018.

Fianna Fáil TD Michael Cahill says it’s terrible news and everyone in the area is shocked by their deaths.

Deputy Cahill says as a society we need to do more to address the issue of people not being discovered for a long period of time after they’ve passed away:

