Call for submissions on Shannon Estuary Economic Taskforce

Jul 23, 2022 17:07 By radiokerrynews
People are being invited to make submissions on the future of the Shannon Estuary.

It’s for the Shannon Estuary Economic Taskforce, which aims to evaluate the economic development potential of the area, which takes in parts of the Kerry, Limerick, and Clare coastlines.

Submissions are being invited from the public and other interested groups to inform the taskforce’s work, on sustainable energy, industry, tourism, transport, innovation, and R&D.

July 29th is the closing date for submissions, which can be emailed to [email protected]

More information is available here.

