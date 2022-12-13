Advertisement
Call for policies at government level to realise potential of Shannon Estuary

Dec 13, 2022 13:12 By radiokerrynews
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Shannon_Estuary_location.png
Policies need to be developed at government level so the Shannon Estuary can reach its potential.

That’s according to member of the Shannon Estuary Taskforce, Dr Brendan O‘Donnell, who’s Vice President of Research and Academic Affairs, and Registrar at Munster Technological University Kerry.

He was speaking after the publication of the taskforce’s interim report, which noted the Shannon Estuary region, which includes North Kerry, has the potential to become an international powerhouse for renewable energy.

Dr O‘Donnell says there are, as yet, no planning or policies in place at government level to realise this potential, and this needs to change.

 

