Call for passengers to only check in once when flying from Kerry via Dublin to other destinations

May 31, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Call for passengers to only check in once when flying from Kerry via Dublin to other destinations
By Marco Verch - Landendes Ryanair-Flugzeug, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=49099236
There’s a call for Ryanair to introduce a system where passengers flying from Kerry via Dublin to other destinations only have to check in once.

Aer Lingus operated such an interlining system when Aer Lingus Regional/Stobart Air used to operate the Kerry Dublin route.

Given the current issues at Dublin Airport, councillor Terry O'Brien, who’s a board member of Kerry Airport, says this is something Ryanair should be looking at from Kerry.

He says while the situation at Dublin Airport is grave for tourism, it could have some benefit for Kerry Airport.

 

