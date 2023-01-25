Advertisement
Call for more flights from Germany into the south-west

Jan 25, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Call for more flights from Germany into the south-west
There’s a call for more flights from Germany into the south-west.

That’s according to German businesswoman, Sabina Barry, who set up a company in Kerry that brings tourists from her home country to this county.

She says the Kerry Local Enterprise Office has been a great help to her, adding that it’s very supportive of small businesses.

Ms Barry says most German tourists she engages with don't want to fly into Dublin, saying they’ve no interest in visiting the capital.

She believes they want to holiday in Kerry, so we need more routes that take Germans directly into the south-west.

