Call for memorial near Tralee’s Nazareth House

A woman who grew up in Nazareth House, Tralee believes there should be a memorial near its location in Balloonagh.

The area was home to Nazareth House orphanage and a Magdalene laundry, and St Joseph's Industrial School was also in the vicinity.

Catherine Coffey O'Brien was speaking as the National Museum of Ireland is proposing to develop a museum in Dublin to commemorate survivors of institutions, as well as satellite museums around the country.

Catherine Coffey O'Brien grew up in Nazareth House orphanage and industrial school in Balloonagh, Tralee and was later sent to Bessborough Mother and Baby Home in Cork.

She’s a member of the Cork Survivors’ Support Alliance, which represents former inmates of Magdalene laundries, mother-and-baby homes, and institutional orphanages.

The government approved plans to develop a museum on Sean McDermott Street in Dublin, on the site of a former Magdalene laundry, to commemorate those who were resident in industrial schools, Magdalene Laundries, mother and baby institutions, reformatories, and related institutions.

The National Museum of Ireland is also examining the possibility of developing satellite museums at other locations on or near the sites of such institutions.

Catherine Coffey O'Brien believes there should be a memorial centre around Nazareth House, in Balloonagh in Tralee - this area was home to the Nazareth House orphanage, a Magdalene laundry, and the industrial school was nearby.

She says it’s very important to remember our history, but that all the institutions are different, and she fears they’ll be diluted.

The National Museum of Ireland says it responded to the request to lead the development of a museum or exhibition as part of the proposed National Centre for Research and Remembrance.

It supports the public consultation currently underway and looks forward to engaging with survivor groups and survivors individually to understand their needs.