Advertisement
News

Call for improved testing around drink spiking following numerous reports in Kerry

Nov 1, 2021 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Call for improved testing around drink spiking following numerous reports in Kerry Call for improved testing around drink spiking following numerous reports in Kerry
alcohol, pub, drink, glasses
Share this article

There’s a call for improved testing around drink spiking, and for a wider discussion around the repercussions of the crime.

That’s according to Vera O’Leary of the Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre.

She was speaking after there were numerous reports of alleged drink spiking in Tralee and Killarney in recent weeks.

Advertisement

Vera O'Leary is calling for the authorities to do more and for a better testing system to be put in place.

President of MTU Tralee Students Union, Chris Clifford is appealing anyone who thinks they may have had their drinks spiked, to come forward.

Advertisement

He says it's not the victim’s fault and says they shouldn’t be embarrassed, but says they need to come forward quickly for testing and must report the incident to gardaí.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus