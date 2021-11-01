Call for improved testing around drink spiking following numerous reports in Kerry

There’s a call for improved testing around drink spiking, and for a wider discussion around the repercussions of the crime.

That’s according to Vera O’Leary of the Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre.

She was speaking after there were numerous reports of alleged drink spiking in Tralee and Killarney in recent weeks.

Vera O'Leary is calling for the authorities to do more and for a better testing system to be put in place.

President of MTU Tralee Students Union, Chris Clifford is appealing anyone who thinks they may have had their drinks spiked, to come forward.

He says it's not the victim’s fault and says they shouldn’t be embarrassed, but says they need to come forward quickly for testing and must report the incident to gardaí.