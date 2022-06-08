Advertisement
Call for fundamental review of Ireland’s planning process

Jun 8, 2022 13:06 By radiokerrynews
There’s a call for a fundamental review of the planning process in Ireland.

That’s according to John Power who's from Tralee, and was recently elected President of Engineers Ireland, the main professional body for engineers in Ireland.

He says the planning process in Ireland for major infrastructural projects is a mess, particularly for renewable energy.

He believes Kerry should be taking lead in renewable energy and developing offshore infrastructure in the likes of Fenit.

 

