Call for council to urgently deal with N69 accident blackspot

Nov 17, 2021 13:11 By radiokerrynews
There’s been a call for Kerry County Council to urgently deal with an accident blackspot.

Cllr Aoife Thornton says Pope's Cross on the N69 Tralee-Listowel Road is a particularly dangerous area and a solution needs to be found soon.

She was speaking after another accident occurred at the junction recently; a young Canadian woman was killed in a crash at Pope's Cross in August.

Kerry County Council says, however, says that accident is under investigation by gardaí and when that’s complete the council will look at the findings and address any issues raised.

 

