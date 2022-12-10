Advertisement
Call for council to highlight poor route suggestions with sat nav providers

Dec 10, 2022 18:12 By radiokerrynews
Call for council to highlight poor route suggestions with sat nav providers
Photo: Pixabay
A south Kerry councillor believes Kerry County Council needs to keep banging on the door of satellite navigation providers over poor route suggestions.

 

Councillor Norma Moriarty has asked the local authority to make contact with Ordnance Survey Ireland and all map providers to raise concerns about poor sat-nav advice.

Waterville councillor Norma Moriarty says some sat-navs are suggesting routes along narrow and dangerous roads in Kerry, which are not the safest option for drivers unfamiliar with the area.

 

She wants Kerry County Council to make contact with Ordnance Survey Ireland and all map providers to highlight the issues around poor sat-nav advice.

 

She says although the issue has been raised in Kerry before, she feels the council has to keep banging on the doors of these providers, as it’s about looking after the public.

The council says there are quite a number of in-vehicle satellite navigation systems, which tend to be run by large multi-national companies.

 

It says these companies source their own road network data and it’s not within the council’s remit to validate the operations of companies providing sat nav.

 

The council says the general issue was raised at the May meeting of the Castleisland/Corca Dhuibhne MD, with a resolution on it forwarded to the Department of Transport, however the council is still awaiting a response.

