Call for applications for Culture Night events funding

The Arts Office at Kerry County Council has extended the open call deadline for Culture Night Kerry.

On September 23rd, events will take place all over Ireland for Culture Night.

Community groups, businesses, charities, artists, and performers in Kerry are being urged to get involved and showcase their talents and skills.

The Kerry Arts Office is asking for anyone interested in organising an event to contact them.

The extended deadline for applications is 5pm this coming Thursday, July 7th.

The Arts Office at Kerry County Council can be contacted on [email protected] or call 066 7183541.