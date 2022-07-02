Advertisement
Call for applications for Culture Night events funding

Jul 2, 2022 11:07 By radiokerrynews
Call for applications for Culture Night events funding
Where Cultures Collide…Kampala to Killarney, A musical journey of songs and stories with the best of African &amp; Irish culture at St.Mary’s Church of Ireland, Samuel Kiwanuka, Rosie Healy and Tim O’Shea. Culture Night coinsided with venues and public spaces across the island of Ireland who opened their doors to host a programme of free late-night entertainment, as part of an all-island celebration of arts, heritage and culture. Now in its thirteenth year. .Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC
The Arts Office at Kerry County Council has extended the open call deadline for Culture Night Kerry.

 

On September 23rd, events will take place all over Ireland for Culture Night.

Community groups, businesses, charities, artists, and performers in Kerry are being urged to get involved and showcase their talents and skills.

 

The Kerry Arts Office is asking for anyone interested in organising an event to contact them.

 

The extended deadline for applications is 5pm this coming Thursday, July 7th.

The Arts Office at Kerry County Council can be contacted on [email protected] or call 066 7183541.

