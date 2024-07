A Cahersiveen woman has successfully completed a row from Scotland to Norway.

Celine Kavanagh was part of the team of 12 to complete the challenge from Inverness in Scotland to Stavanger in Norway.

She’s a coastal rower and says she was privileged to be part of the team.

Celine Kavanagh says it was a difficult challenge; they rowed 364 nautical miles (640km) of the North Sea.

She explains why she decided to take part in the challenge: