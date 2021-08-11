Cahersiveen woman hopes to get charity cycle back on track after gear stolen

A Cahersiveen woman is hoping to get her charity cycle back on track after her bike was damaged and most of her belongings stolen.

Lucy O’Sullivan was camping in the dunes on Banna Beach on Monday night when the incident happened.

She had 1,500 of her 2,500km cycle along the Wild Atlantic Way completed at that point. She’s fundraising for youth mental health charity, Jigsaw, and raising awareness of the Conscious Cup Campaign in her role as a Climate Ambassador.

Lucy is hoping to get her bike fixed and acquire new equipment, so she can complete the final 1,000km of the fundraiser.

Lucy’s fundraising page - https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/11408602_lucy-o-sullivan-s-wild-atlantic-way-cycle.html