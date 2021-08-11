Advertisement
News

Cahersiveen woman hopes to get charity cycle back on track after gear stolen

Aug 11, 2021 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Cahersiveen woman hopes to get charity cycle back on track after gear stolen Cahersiveen woman hopes to get charity cycle back on track after gear stolen
Photo: Lucy O'Sullivan, Instagram
Share this article

A Cahersiveen woman is hoping to get her charity cycle back on track after her bike was damaged and most of her belongings stolen.

Lucy O’Sullivan was camping in the dunes on Banna Beach on Monday night when the incident happened.

She had 1,500 of her 2,500km cycle along the Wild Atlantic Way completed at that point. She’s fundraising for youth mental health charity, Jigsaw, and raising awareness of the Conscious Cup Campaign in her role as a Climate Ambassador.

Advertisement

Lucy is hoping to get her bike fixed and acquire new equipment, so she can complete the final 1,000km of the fundraiser.

Lucy’s fundraising page - https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/11408602_lucy-o-sullivan-s-wild-atlantic-way-cycle.html

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus