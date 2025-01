Court sittings scheduled to take place in Cahersiveen on Thursday will now take place in Tralee Courthouse.

The Courts Service says the scheduled sitting of Tralee court tomorrow (Wednesday, January 8th) will go ahead at 10.30am.

It says court sittings for Cahersiveen and Killorglin, which were due to take place in Cahersiveen this week, will now be held in Tralee Courthouse at 11am on Thursday (January 9th).