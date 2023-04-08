Advertisement
Cahersiveen children win prize at Irish National Lego Robotics League

Apr 8, 2023 14:04 By radiokerrynews
A group of school students from Cahersiveen have finished second in the Irish National Lego Robotics League.

The group - comprised of Ukrainian, Lithuanian and Irish children - won first place in the Innovation project section in Galway, to progress to the National final; where they won second place from 23 teams.

The team was mentored by Olga Burdo, a refugee from Kiev, who teaches English to Ukranian students in Colaiste na Sceilge.

They were the first ever group from Kerry to take part in the competition; and Ms Burdo says they were delighted and surprised to win second place.

