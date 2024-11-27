Advertisement
Nov 27, 2024 09:17 By radiokerrynews
Cabinet to be asked to approve opening of emergency humanitarian scheme for those affected by Storm Bert
The Cabinet will today be asked to approve the opening of an Emergency Humanitarian Aid Scheme for those affected by Storm Bert.

It's aimed at small business, community, voluntary and sporting bodies damaged by floods during the extreme weather which hit Kerry, Cork, Donegal and Galway last weekend.

Over 100 people had to be evacuated from their homes in Listowel, after the River Feale burst banks at Bridge Road following Storm Bert, while Abbeyfeale was also hit by severe flooding.

Once the scheme is approved, affected groups can apply for relief through the Irish Red Cross website.

