Cabinet sub-committee meeting to discuss reopening plans

The Cabinet Sub-Committee on COVID-19 is due to meet in the next hour to discuss plans for the reopening of society.

No decisions are likely to be made today and it looks likely a further easing of restrictions won't happen until the end of September.

It comes as Arts Minister Catherine Martin has said she's extremely unhappy at the slow return of live events.

NPHET member and advisor for the Irish College of GPs Dr Mary Favier, who is originally from Listowel and is now based in Cork, says a cautious approach is best.