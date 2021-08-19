Advertisement
News

Cabinet sub-committee meeting to discuss reopening plans

Aug 19, 2021 12:08 By radiokerrynews
Cabinet sub-committee meeting to discuss reopening plans Cabinet sub-committee meeting to discuss reopening plans
Share this article

The Cabinet Sub-Committee on COVID-19 is due to meet in the next hour to discuss plans for the reopening of society.

No decisions are likely to be made today and it looks likely a further easing of restrictions won't happen until the end of September.

It comes as Arts Minister Catherine Martin has said she's extremely unhappy at the slow return of live events.

Advertisement

NPHET member and advisor for the Irish College of GPs Dr Mary Favier, who is originally from Listowel and is now based in Cork, says a cautious approach is best.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus