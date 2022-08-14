Advertisement
Butler Arms Hotel reportedly sold for undisclosed amount

Aug 14, 2022 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Butler Arms Hotel reportedly sold for undisclosed amount
Waterville’s Butler Arms Hotel has reportedly been sold.

The Sunday Business Post reports that the Press Up hospitality group has acquired the hotel for an undisclosed amount.

The hotel is situated on the seafront in Waterville, and has been operated by the Huggard family for over a century.

The Press Up hospitality group owns eight hotels already, including the Dean Hotels in Dublin, Galway and Cork.

The group told the paper that it will be business as usual under the new ownership, with no closures or impact on current employees.

