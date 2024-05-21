Business women recognised at Network Ireland Kerry branch awards

Business women throughout the county were recognised for their achievements at the inaugural Network Ireland Kerry branch awards.

The event took place in The Rose Hotel in Tralee on Friday and showcased thirty finalists across seven categories.

Among the winners was Helen O’Sullivan Murphy, MD of O’ Sullivan’s Bakery, who won the established businesswoman category, while Kerry McCarthy Brady, CEO of Hercules Building Systems, won emerging businesswoman category.

The President’s Award was given to Joan Walsh of Branch Liason and the 2026; this award honours an outstanding leader who embodies the core values of Network Ireland.

The winners will now go on to the national Network Ireland awards.

The winners of each category were:

Established Businesswomen Category:

Helen O’Sullivan Murphy, MD of O’ Sullivan’s Bakery

Employee Shining Star category:

Highly Commended: Katherine O’Sullivan, Lecturer on the REEdI Project at the Department of STEM, MTU

One to watch: Sarah Flaherty - member of the senior management team at MTU

Winner Employee Shining Star: Denise Healy, Centre Director, Castel Education

Solo Businesswoman Category

Edel Lawlor, Founder of Expressive Play

Creative Professional Category

One to Watch: Anita Michalak, founder the Digital Talk

Winner Creative Professional: Brigeen O’ Sullivan – Managing Partner Match Marketing

STEM Professional Category

Dr Fiona Boyle, Head of Department- STEM (Director of REEdI at MTU)

Emerging Businesswoman Category

Kerry Mc Carthy Brady, CEO, Hercules Building Systems

Networker of the Year Category

One to Watch: Aisling Foley, Sales & Marketing Manager, The Rose Hotel, Tralee

Winner: Jacqueline Gavaghan, Lecturer in Management/Strategy, MTU

The President’s Award: Joan Walsh, Branch Liason and the 2026