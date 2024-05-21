Business women recognised at Network Ireland Kerry branch awards

Business women throughout the county were recognised for their achievements at the inaugural Network Ireland Kerry branch awards.
The event took place in The Rose Hotel in Tralee on Friday and showcased thirty finalists across seven categories.
Among the winners was Helen O’Sullivan Murphy, MD of O’ Sullivan’s Bakery, who won the established businesswoman category, while Kerry McCarthy Brady, CEO of Hercules Building Systems, won emerging businesswoman category.
The President’s Award was given to Joan Walsh of Branch Liason and the 2026; this award honours an outstanding leader who embodies the core values of Network Ireland.
The winners will now go on to the national Network Ireland awards.
The winners of each category were:
Established Businesswomen Category:
Helen O’Sullivan Murphy, MD of O’ Sullivan’s Bakery
Employee Shining Star category:
Highly Commended: Katherine O’Sullivan, Lecturer on the REEdI Project at the Department of STEM, MTU
One to watch: Sarah Flaherty - member of the senior management team at MTU
Winner Employee Shining Star: Denise Healy, Centre Director, Castel Education
Solo Businesswoman Category
Edel Lawlor, Founder of Expressive Play
Creative Professional Category
One to Watch: Anita Michalak, founder the Digital Talk
Winner Creative Professional: Brigeen O’ Sullivan – Managing Partner Match Marketing
STEM Professional Category
Dr Fiona Boyle, Head of Department- STEM (Director of REEdI at MTU)
Emerging Businesswoman Category
Kerry Mc Carthy Brady, CEO, Hercules Building Systems
Networker of the Year Category
One to Watch: Aisling Foley, Sales & Marketing Manager, The Rose Hotel, Tralee
Winner: Jacqueline Gavaghan, Lecturer in Management/Strategy, MTU
The President’s Award: Joan Walsh, Branch Liason and the 2026