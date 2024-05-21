Advertisement
News

Business women recognised at Network Ireland Kerry branch awards

May 21, 2024 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Business women recognised at Network Ireland Kerry branch awards
Share this article

Business women throughout the county were recognised for their achievements at the inaugural Network Ireland Kerry branch awards.

The event took place in The Rose Hotel in Tralee on Friday and showcased thirty finalists across seven categories.

Among the winners was Helen O’Sullivan Murphy, MD of O’ Sullivan’s Bakery, who won the established businesswoman category, while Kerry McCarthy Brady, CEO of Hercules Building Systems, won emerging businesswoman category.

Advertisement

The President’s Award was given to Joan Walsh of Branch Liason and the 2026; this award honours an outstanding leader who embodies the core values of Network Ireland.

The winners will now go on to the national Network Ireland awards.

The winners of each category were:

Advertisement

Established Businesswomen Category:

Helen O’Sullivan Murphy, MD of O’ Sullivan’s Bakery

 

Advertisement

Employee Shining Star category:

Highly Commended: Katherine O’Sullivan, Lecturer on the REEdI Project at the Department of STEM, MTU

One to watch: Sarah Flaherty - member of the senior management team at MTU

Advertisement

Winner Employee Shining Star: Denise Healy, Centre Director, Castel Education

 

Solo Businesswoman Category

Advertisement

Edel Lawlor, Founder of Expressive Play

 

Creative Professional Category

One to Watch: Anita Michalak, founder the Digital Talk

Winner Creative Professional: Brigeen O’ Sullivan – Managing Partner Match Marketing

 

STEM Professional Category

Dr Fiona Boyle, Head of Department- STEM (Director of REEdI at MTU)

 

Emerging Businesswoman Category

Kerry Mc Carthy Brady, CEO, Hercules Building Systems

 

Networker of the Year Category

One to Watch: Aisling Foley, Sales & Marketing Manager, The Rose Hotel, Tralee

Winner: Jacqueline Gavaghan, Lecturer in Management/Strategy, MTU

 

The President’s Award: Joan Walsh, Branch Liason and the 2026

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

New millionaire in Kerry as player wins top prize in Daily Millions draw
Advertisement
Kerry pub survey finds 84% of pubs received commercial rates increase
26 patients waiting on trolleys in UHK
Advertisement

Recommended

Puspure misses out on Olympics
Rashford expected to be omitted from England Euros squad
Zebo to retire at end of the season
Senator says councils need to take back control of waste disposal
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus