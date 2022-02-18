Advertisement
Bus Éireann services in Kerry return to normal

Feb 18, 2022 11:02 By radiokerrynews
Bus Éireann services in Kerry return to normal
Bus Éireann services in Kerry have returned to their normal scheduled times.

There are limited further cancellations in place throughout the day; more information can be found at buseireann.ie 

 

