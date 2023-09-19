Bus Éireann says level of service which left MTU students stranded is determined by NTA

Bus Éireann says its level of service, which left 17 MTU students stranded in mid-Kerry, is determined by the National Transport Authority.

Tommy Griffin, who is contesting next year’s local elections for Fine Gael in the Dingle Electoral Area, said the students were left stranded as the 8am bus was at capacity.

The 279 Bus Éireann route from Killorglin to Tralee serves both MTU campuses, but 17 students were not able to board the 8am bus at Milltown and Castlemaine on the first day of the semester, as it was too full.

Mr Griffin called for additional capacity on the route, which also stops at University Hospital Kerry.

Bus Éireann has told Radio Kerry it operates this route as part of its Direct Award Contract with the National Transport Authority.

It says this contract sets out the level of service Bus Éireann provides and the route, stops, schedule, frequency, fleet, and fares are determined by the NTA.