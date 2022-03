Bus Éireann is recruiting apprentice heavy vehicle mechanics for its depot in Tralee.

Applications have opened for its 2022 Apprenticeship Recruitment programme.

It’s a four-year paid programme with both on the job training and professional educational development.

At the end, the apprentice will receive the QQI Level 6 Advanced Certificate Craft - Heavy Vehicle Mechanics.

More information can be found on www.buseireann.ie/apprentices